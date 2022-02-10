Wrapped BNB Hits One Day Trading Volume of $835.26 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.33 billion and $835.26 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $416.99 or 0.00955703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,578,077 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

