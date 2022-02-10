WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

WW has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum downgraded WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $838.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WW International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,985,000 after acquiring an additional 419,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WW International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 70,032 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in WW International by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 498,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WW International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth $4,791,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

