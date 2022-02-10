Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.19. 3,807,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,650. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

