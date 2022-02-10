Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Down to $31.90

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.90, but opened at $30.46. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $30.46, with a volume of 1 shares.

XENE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

