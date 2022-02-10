Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42,378 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 2,248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Xerox by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XRX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

