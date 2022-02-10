XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.81.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 7.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in XPeng by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 605,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after buying an additional 170,279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in XPeng by 137.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,141 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 435,721 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

