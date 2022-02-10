XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $64.34, but opened at $68.10. XPO Logistics shares last traded at $69.50, with a volume of 6,233 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,027 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $80,041,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after acquiring an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 605,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,193,000 after acquiring an additional 522,956 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.75.

About XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.