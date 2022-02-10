Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.77

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and traded as low as $38.72. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $38.89, with a volume of 475,093 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1,384.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,384,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,203 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,986,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 101,392 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,398,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after buying an additional 40,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,237,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter.

