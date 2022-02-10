Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Sells $31,880.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 24th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $39,360.00.
- On Tuesday, January 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $68,480.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $65,440.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $65,400.00.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $72,360.00.
Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $306.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.64.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YMAB shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.
About Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
