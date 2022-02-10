Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.60 Million

Brokerages expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to announce $10.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.83 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported sales of $20.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $82.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $100.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $104.59 million, with estimates ranging from $45.82 million to $156.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 64,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $447,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $31,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 551,626 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,834. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,110,000 after acquiring an additional 33,169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 181.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $306.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.