YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Stock Price Up 77.2%

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) rose 77.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10.

About YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB)

YaSheng Group engages in the agricultural operations in China. It develops, process, markets and distributes a variety of food products processed primarily from agriculture products grown in North West China. Its products include field crops, vegetables, fruits, dried fruit packages, garlic extract gels, feed materials, flowers, special crops, seeds, poultry, potato, hops extracts, pellet & compressed hops, Chinese TCM herbs, seeds and many other agro products.

