YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Stock Price Up 77.2%

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) rose 77.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10.
About YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YaSheng Group (HERB)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for YaSheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YaSheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.