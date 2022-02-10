YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) is Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Deep Field Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. YETI accounts for 9.2% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $12,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in YETI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in YETI by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

