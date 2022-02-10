Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.
Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $127.70 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $101.94 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.61.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.
About Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.
