Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.12). Compugen reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on CGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 160,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Compugen by 32.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after buying an additional 572,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Compugen by 9.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 157,025 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Compugen by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,283,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Compugen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 44,732 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGEN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,180. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. Compugen has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $214.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.34.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

