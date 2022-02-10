Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Guidewire Software reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $98.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -83.83 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $130.95.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $234,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $269,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its position in Guidewire Software by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 164.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

