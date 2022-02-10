Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Ping Identity posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PING shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ping Identity by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ping Identity by 109,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

