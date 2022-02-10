Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.49. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 285,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,770. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.29. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 59,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

