Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Brokerages predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings. TTEC reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 251.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

TTEC traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $75.84. 141,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,126. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.73. TTEC has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

