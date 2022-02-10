Zacks: Analysts Expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) will report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Celldex Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million.

CLDX stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.77. 990,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,948. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 2.77.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $197,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $292,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,923 shares of company stock worth $1,463,359. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

