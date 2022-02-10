Zacks: Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. CEVA reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.03. 83,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.85, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78. CEVA has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $83.95.

In related news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in CEVA by 33,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

