Zacks: Analysts Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Money Express.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

IMXI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.68. 196,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,624. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $605.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.96.

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $333,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,216 shares of company stock worth $1,182,809. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 108,312 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

