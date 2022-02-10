Zacks: Analysts Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). S&W Seed posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 276.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 105.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 38.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 67.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $2.38 on Monday. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $92.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.