Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $727.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will report sales of $727.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $667.70 million and the highest is $775.20 million. CAE reported sales of $638.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

CAE stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CAE has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in CAE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CAE by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CAE by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 4,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.