Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to report sales of $13.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $24.00 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131,500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $17.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $27.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.67 million, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 378,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 58,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

