Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of GLMD opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

