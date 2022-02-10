Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of GLMD opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.