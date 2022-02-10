Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GHG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of GHG opened at $5.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.30. The company has a market cap of $563.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.88. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 58.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 136,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

