Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report sales of $55.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.60 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $51.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $243.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $246.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $266.82 million, with estimates ranging from $260.67 million to $275.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLNW. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 33.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 981,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 119,639 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,106,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 553,165 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,944,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 85,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLNW stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $4.11. 19,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.51. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.