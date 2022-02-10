Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to Post $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.07. Quantum reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 125,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,269. The stock has a market cap of $178.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. Quantum has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 115.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Quantum during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

