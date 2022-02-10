Zacks: Brokerages Expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.46 Million

Analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will post $92.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.10 million. AppFolio reported sales of $72.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $356.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $356.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $425.77 million, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $428.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

In other news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in AppFolio by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $124.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,083.17 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $106.88 and a 1 year high of $185.44.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.