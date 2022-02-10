Zacks: Brokerages Expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. LendingTree reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 315.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $4.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.22.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $124.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.91. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 144.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 23.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 39.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

