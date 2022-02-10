Zacks: Brokerages Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Announce $3.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $3.23. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings per share of $2.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $12.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $14.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $10.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.85 and its 200 day moving average is $211.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

