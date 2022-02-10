Zacks Investment Management Acquires 83,727 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,727 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $10,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,222,000 after buying an additional 2,466,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,064,000 after buying an additional 463,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after buying an additional 398,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after buying an additional 386,270 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $133.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

