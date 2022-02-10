Zacks Investment Management Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,345,000 after acquiring an additional 56,507 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,210,000 after acquiring an additional 55,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $320.04 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $278.28 and a one year high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.92 and a 200-day moving average of $332.65.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,061,136 shares of company stock valued at $703,984,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

