Zacks Investment Management Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,336 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $150.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.