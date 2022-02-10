Zacks Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 99.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.13% of Assurant worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Assurant by 0.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,770,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth about $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.90.

AIZ stock opened at $166.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.67 and a 200-day moving average of $159.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.