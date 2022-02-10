Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bird Rides Inc. is an electric vehicle company. It provides transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities. Bird Rides Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bird Global in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bird Global will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth about $137,437,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth about $796,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
