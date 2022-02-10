Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) to Hold

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core & Main Inc. is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main Inc. is based in St. Louis. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

NYSE CNM opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

