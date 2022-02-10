Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) to Hold

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. is engaged in providing enterprise mobility and radio frequency identification technologies. It sells and installs mobile devices, software, and related bar coding equipment. The company makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line workers. DecisionPoint offers business process and mobile solution consulting; technology implementation and support; Hardware and software and consumables. DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., formerly known as Comamtech, Inc., is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “
OTCMKTS:DPSI opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. Decisionpoint Systems has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.
