Zacks Investment Research Lowers ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.33.

ALE stock opened at $63.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.57. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 85.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 15.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

