Zacks Investment Research Lowers KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.08.

NYSE:KREF opened at $21.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.29. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 540.30, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

