Zacks Investment Research Lowers Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) to Sell

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Organon is a healthcare company. It focuses on the health of women throughout their lives. Organon is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “
Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
