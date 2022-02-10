Zacks Investment Research Lowers Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) to Sell

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organon is a healthcare company. It focuses on the health of women throughout their lives. Organon is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

