Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) to “Buy”

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

AZEK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

NYSE AZEK opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. AZEK has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter G. Clifford bought 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,100 shares of company stock worth $821,173 and sold 87,000 shares worth $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in AZEK by 70.7% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AZEK by 179.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,135 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AZEK by 24.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,756,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

