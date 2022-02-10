Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) to “Buy”

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Aziyo Biologics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.40. 684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,026. Aziyo Biologics has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 43.12% and a negative return on equity of 140.59%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 412,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $1,749,996.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Englese bought 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $27,938.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

