Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) to “Strong-Buy”

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through HomeTrust Bank, a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured primarily by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is based in Asheville, North Carolina. “

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $509.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.61.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $38,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,208 in the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $288,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.