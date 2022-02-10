Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL) were down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €62.58 ($71.93) and last traded at €64.24 ($73.84). Approximately 930,377 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €66.12 ($76.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €69.78 and its 200 day moving average is €80.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30.
About Zalando (ETR:ZAL)
