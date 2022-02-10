Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL) were down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €62.58 ($71.93) and last traded at €64.24 ($73.84). Approximately 930,377 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €66.12 ($76.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €69.78 and its 200 day moving average is €80.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30.

Zalando (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

