Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.95

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $678.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 83.54% and a negative net margin of 371.30%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

