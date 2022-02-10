Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $33.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $472.39. 12,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $422.19 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.40.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.71.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,212 shares of company stock worth $9,182,287 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zebra Technologies stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

