Zeepin (ZPT) Market Cap Achieves $411,507.32

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. Zeepin has a total market cap of $411,507.32 and $52,442.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00047268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.47 or 0.07025334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,926.94 or 1.00438934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00052345 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006169 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

