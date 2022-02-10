Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $53.85, but opened at $52.33. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $51.52, with a volume of 761 shares trading hands.

Specifically, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $759,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $81,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,413 shares of company stock valued at $10,106,242 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZNTL. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.08. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. Sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,836,000 after acquiring an additional 248,540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,813,000 after acquiring an additional 415,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 435,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,704,000 after acquiring an additional 45,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

