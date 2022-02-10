Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.400-$6.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.10 billion.Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.40-6.80 EPS.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.96.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $118.77. 2,445,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,403. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average of $137.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

